Sadness at death of former Mayor of Wexford Peter Roche

Tributes have been paid to the three times former Mayor of Wexford, Peter Roche who died on Monday morning, after serving for many years as a councillor and a Peace Commissioner up to his retirement from public life in the 1990s.

Peter, of William Street, who was in his early 80s, was first elected to then Wexford Corporation as an Independent in 1967, later joining the Labour Party and standing successfully as a candidate in many local elections. He was elected Mayor on three occasions, in 1978, 1983 and 1988.

Labour TD Brendan Howlin described Peter as “ a most honourable Mayor of Wexford who was passionately committed to the town and district.

"He was a man who understood local government very well. He was a most able contributor to debates on Wexford Corporation and a most able advocate for his constituents. He had great respect for the institutions of Wexford, for the Mayoralty, Barry Day and the events that were unique to the town.

"He had a great knowledge of Wexford maritime history, its seafarers and sea-going past and advocated strongly for a maritime museum”, said Deputy Howlin, as he extended sympathy to Peter’s wife Betty, daughter Valerie, son-in-law Junior and his grandchildren on their loss.

On behalf of the Former Mayors and Members Group of Wexford Borough Council, John Roche said Peter was a fixture in local government for over 30 years. He was very proud of holding the office of First Citizen of the town and carried out his duties with honour and respect.

As Mayor in 1978, he had the privilege of bestowing the Freedom of the Borough of Wexford on Dr Tom Walsh of An Foras Talúntais.

Mr Roche described Peter as a man with one vision, that of assisting the people of Wexford without fanfare or self praise added “there are many today who can verify that.”

He said he had a great knowledge of local government and represented Wexford as a member of the Municipal Authorities of Ireland for many years. He was also a board member of the National Building Agency and served on the Board of Waterford Regional Technical College in years gone by as well as the South East Regional Tourism Organisation.

“At times Peter was a man of few words but when he spoke people listened. He seldom misjudged a situation and gave solid advice to those who came after him. His wise counsel will be missed”, he said.

Mr Roche said the Former Mayors and Members Group recognised the great contribution that Peter made to Wexford as a councillor and peace commissioner, former roles which still brought people to his door for advice and help up to recently.