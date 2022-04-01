Sadness as reggae legend and former Wexford resident Natty Wailer passes away after illness

HAVING called Wexford home for a number of years, news of the passing of reggae legend Natty Wailer was greeted with sadness across the model county. Nathaniel Ian Wynter was best known for touring the world and recording with Bob Marley and the Wailers, before going on to carve out a long and storied career of his own in music. The native of Kingston, Jamaica, found a second home in Ireland and lived in Wexford for some time, where his former partner Mandy and their four year-old son Jayden still live and are left saddened by his loss, after a lengthy battle with illness.

Speaking previously of his life in Ireland, Natty said: “This is now my home. I feel compelled, I feel inspired to be in Ireland, to travel around playing reggae music. Teaching people how to play reggae music and spread the word of love and harmony through my music across this beautiful country.”

Four years ago, the reggae legend was diagnosed with lung cancer, something which he kept extremely quiet for a long time. When Covid hit early in 2020 and with lockdowns looming and gigs drying up, he decided to return to Jamaica and focus on battling his illness and getting better.

In the latter part of 2021, Natty returned to Ireland to connect with friends and family and pursue the recording of his next album. Sadly though, his health took a turn for the worse. The cancer had spread to Natty’s brain and had created a large tumour, resulting in him suffering a stroke before returning to Jamaica once again.

Having been left unable to perform, Natty’s friends all over the world started a fundraising campaign, which hoped to pay for experimental cancer treatment to reduce the size of his tumour and pay for other assorted medical bills.

Sadly though, Natty would eventually succumb to his illness and on Wednesday it was announced that he had passed away aged 67. A tribute posted by Natty’s bandmates read: “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of the legendary Ian Wynter A.K.A Natty Wailer . He passed on Wednesday 30th March 2022, peacefully and in no pain.

“He was loved by many for many reasons. His spirit shall live on through the memories he left with people, and through his children. His music, we will all keep alive.

“A Lion at heart with a passion for life, family people, music and a self-acclaimed reggae ambassador in Ireland for 20 years, he touched the lives of many, more than he really knew. Thank you for all your support kind words and your financial donations to the go fund it campaign. This helped Natty to get much needed treatments.

“To all you music lovers and reggae fans, Natty was grateful to each and every one of you who took the time out to support him upon his musical journey. Let's keep Natty's music alive!

His family members and loved ones would appreciate some privacy at this hard time of grief. May he rest in peace. We all know he'll be jammin’.”