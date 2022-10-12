Sadness as one of County Wexford’s most popular restaurants to close

SADNESS has greeted the news that one of County Wexford’s foremost restaurants is to close its doors.

Alba Restaurant, in Enniscorthy, was run by Angelo Bonfirraro and renowned for its authentic Italian cuisine and also its unique atmosphere partly created by the fact it helped promote the creative arts through laid back music performances and occasional art displays.

The restaurant opened its doors on Enniscorthy’s quayfront just over 12 years ago during the recession and in a statement announcing its imminent closure, Angelo said of the restaurant: “Alba had served the locals and the tourists with passion, responsibility and respect for people, food and drinks. Alba had grown fuelled by the best clientele and staff, who made its venue friendly, genuine and happy.”

However, he went on to comment: “But now is time to face another possible economic crash, by following a different path, moving on to the next chapter; a different one.”

The restaurant owner also paid tribute to the staff members who helped enhance its reputation as one of the Model County’s premiere eateries over the years including Niamh Walsh, Carlotta Rondi, Jack Treacy, Laura Smite and Brian Moran.

In particular, Angelo paid tribute to Katia Panepinto for “supporting this cause with your incomparable backup work, patience and care".

Music always played a big part in Alba’s journey, with Angelo being a keen music fan and musician himself, but he acknowledged John Murphy, from the Blackstairs Blues Festival team, for his work in helping establish live music in Alba in 2013.

Paying tribute to all the musicians who played in the restaurant over the years Angelo singled out two very well known local musicians for particular praise, Edmund Crean and RIchard King for “their constant help in creating the best and most suitable and beloved ambiance”.

Angelo also paid tribute to the person he described as his ‘muse, his wife, Mairead Ennis and all of the staff, suppliers and competitors for making the restaurant a success over the last 12 years.

The artist, Zane Sutra, was praised for painting a mural of Cefalù, Sicily, which was a backdrop to the Alba journey.

Having such a high profile restaurant close its doors is likely to send shockwaves around the business community in Wexford with fears it might not be the only one.

Some of the comments posted online in the wake of the announcement of the restaurant’s closure were indicative of how highly regarded the establishment was on the local social front, with one person commenting: “Enniscorthys loss. Ye will be missed, not just by customers, but by family, ‘Enniscorthy family’.

Another person also described the closure as “a huge loss to the town” and said: “Had many a lovely night in Alba. Always such a warm welcome and atmosphere, and fantastic food. Best wishes Angelo and family, you will be missed.”