Sadness across Co Wexford at death of St Mary’s CBS Principal John Ryan

People throughout County Wexford were saddened at the news that Principal of St Mary’s CBS secondary school in Enniscorthy, John Ryan, passed away today, Thursday, February 9.

Mr Ryan, who lived in Wexford town, was one of the most highly respected members of the community and a guiding force in establishing the CBS’s reputation for excellence.

He passed away in University Hospital Waterford after a long illness and leaves behind a wife and two children.

Mr Ryan was principal in the school for over two decades and was at the forefront of securing permission for the school to expand to cater for increasing demand.

Known for his pleasant, calm demeanour Mr Ryan wasn’t just a highly respected school principal he was also a very well respected member of the community where he lived.

His passing has caused great sadness throughout his school community in St Mary’s CBS, where he was regarded not just as an excellent principal but also a valued work colleague and friend.