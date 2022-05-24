Ryan Tubridy maintains ‘life-changing’ friendship with harpist Úna with Wexford visit

Ryan Tubridy opened the library in the Loreto School on Monday afternoon and also meeting Una Walsh who was on the Toy Show at Christmas. Ryan Tubridy and Tom Gunning who wrote two book with co author Stuart Breen

A friendship formed on The Late Late Toy Show continued to blossom yesterday (Monday) as host Ryan Tubridy travelled to Wexford to check in with his pal Úna Walsh from Barntown.

Úna (14) captured the hearts of the nation back in November when she performed ‘A Million Dreams’ from ‘The Greatest Showman’ on the harp on the Toy Show and spoke so eloquently to Ryan about her experience of hearing loss.

The young Wexford woman was born prematurely and was diagnosed with severe hearing loss when she was 10 years old. Doctors said it was likely she had the condition from birth.

She had hearing tests as a young child but nobody suspected there was anything wrong because she was so good at lip-reading. As she grew older, her hearing difficulties became more obvious and her life greatly improved when she began wearing aids and in January, following her TV appearance, she was fitted with brand new hi-tech hearing aids provided by Hidden Hearing in Wexford, which now allow her to take phone calls from family and friends.

Last week, an important call came from Tubridy himself, as he asked if it would be ok to take a trip to the sunny southeast for a visit.

"He rang on Friday and asked what we were doing on Monday,” said Úna’s mam Barbara. “He said he was going to come down to visit The Loreto and while he was here, Principal Billy O’Shea asked if he could open their new library and he said he'd be delighted.

"Honest to God, he's just so good,” Barbara said of Ryan. “He came down for a ten minute visit to the school and he stayed for over two hours. He’s always follows up with people and he’s been in touch with Úna a couple of times. It was Ryan who organised the hearing aids for Úna. It’s been life-changing for her. The two of them have a blast together. They’re like two big children when they’re together. They just get each other.”

While at the Loreto, Tubridy “gatecrashed” the prize-giving for third and fourth year students and even gave a rousing speech.

"He gave an impromptu speech that was just amazing,” Barbara said. “He spoke to the girls about life and reading and it was really lovely. Then some students came in from Ballymitty National School with Úna's harp teacher Shelly. It was so emotional. They gave an amazing performance of ‘When I Grow Up’ from ‘Matilda’.”

Afterwards, Tubridy was more than happy to spend some time signing students’ yearbooks and posing for selfies before heading for home.