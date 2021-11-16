Rugby heroics makes everything go away, until you turn the news on

Any sport that celebrates weight is fine by me, and so it was on Saturday as the commentators ooh’d and aah’d over the ‘17th stone beast’, ‘the giant of a man’, ‘the 18st powerhouse’.

OK, I’m paraphrasing here, but suffice to say there’s a ring of comfort in hearing it’s actually a good thing to weight a bit, even if that bit is 99.9 muscle and it isn’t you .

As part of his many duties as a 2nd Class pupil, The Little Fella has, on occasion, been tasked with drawing people.

I figured last week.

He told me in a jumbled up explanation of what the theme of the painting w a s. Naturally I assumed I’d be sketched as some Adonis.

No, it was Sumo Dave that once again confronted me.

The last time this happened, way back in 2016 if memory serves, I threw myself into a 12-week get fit personal trainer programme.

This time I’m a bit meh about it. Obviously The Little Fella depicts me as being big because I loom large in his mind. Freud had a point and all that. Philip Larkin too!

I’m doing a 100km challenge this month for MS Ireland with 12 colleagues. It means a lot of walking and some running (the old left leg gave up the ghost playing five a side in June), so I’m no slouch.

The problem is crisps. Well crisps and chocolate. OK desserts too.

I haven’t touched a drop in weeks and have no intention to until Christmas.

In this grey, nowhere land we currently inhabit; one in which a circuit breaker could be announced any Tuesday or Friday, I’m all about seizing the day and getting on with the business of living.

Still getting back to myself after the holiday and a hectic few weeks at work and walking, I long for Christmas.

The kids, my partner and I watched our first Christmas movie Sunday night and as schmaltzy as it was, it hinted at stress free days to come. Days punctuated by cups of coffee and tea, treats, meals around a table with family and friends, good films, long reads and walks, more and more walks.

The match was the blood and gutsy affair I’d hoped for; a pleasant distraction from work, and the victory all the sweeter for having been hard won.

On Sunday I turned on the Brendan O’Connor show and was once again plunged into the choppy ice cold, cloudy waters of our Covid tinted world.

Even Luke O’Neill seemed worried.

“We know it’s a seasonal virus,” he opined, as the thought of going through all this again next year registered, followed by a quick dip into the Sunday Newspapers magazine sections for sun-kissed holidays in tropical countries.

It’s clear Ireland has done great on most things Covid, but I am increasingly questioning the lack of impetus from Government when it comes to using antigen tests.

I used one as soon as I got home from Dublin Airport having been in the States. It gave me peace of mind.

Of course I am still adhering to social distancing and other rules, but why open the doors of nightclubs, while urging to keep office workers out of offices.

Why let people attend matches unmasked and yet make scapegoats of people too afraid or too brainwashed to get vaccinated?

The whys are outnumbering the yes’s and when Michéal Martin addresses us next, he will be needing to sound far more like The Grinch than the Santa as he’d like to.