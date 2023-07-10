RTÉ’s Eileen Whelan to host tea party in Co Wexford

Party planned 60 years on from JFK visit

2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the historic visit of President John F Kennedy to New Ross and to his ancestor’s homestead at Dunganstown, where the memorable Tea Party took place.

That most famous Irish tea party is set to be re-enacted at the JFK Arboretum during the annual Kennedy Summer School on the afternoon of Thursday, August 31.

The summer school will celebrate the iconic Presidential visit of John F Kennedy to New Ross and Dunganstown with a special event of talks, entertainment and afternoon tea.

The event will be hosted by news presenter Eileen Whelan who will talk about her career path and life at RTÉ. The afternoon promises to be an interesting, entertaining, lively opportunity for all involved to meet, mingle and chat in that most typical of Irish ways – over a cup of tea.

Whelan is originally from Co Limerick. She first pursued a career as a classical singer and studied at the Royal Irish Academy of Music. She also spent two summers as a member of the Bunratty Singers, entertaining tourists every night, but unfortunately damaging her vocal cords in the process.

Whelan then turned to journalism, going on to join RTÉ as a freelance journalist, reading the news overnight on 2FM and writing bulletins for Radio One. She spent several years as a reporter prior to becoming the presenter of the late News on Two. Currently, she is the main anchor of the One O’Clock News on RTÉ television and regularly presents the Six One and Nine O’Clock News programmes.

Whelan lives in Wicklow Town with her husband, US political commentator and lecturer Larry, and sons, Seán and Larry.

The Kennedy Summer School Tea Party has become a firm favourite for many is hosted by Sean Connick, CEO of the John F Kennedy Trust. Connick has the enjoyable task of welcoming and chatting with Whelan. Familiar to all, Whelan has attended the Kennedy Summer School throughout the years.

The talented Wexford woman Sharon Clancy, a West End star singer and actress, will entertain guests with a wide variety of popular numbers and she will be accompanied by musician Tomás Kavanagh.

In addition, a documentary that was filmed in New Ross during the 50th anniversary of the visit of President John F Kennedy to New Ross in 1963 will be screened.

The film was captured in 2013 during the year of ‘The Gathering’ and the documentary followed the planning of the occasion of the JFK50 and the celebratory events with many local faces of New Ross and beyond set to feature. This film will bring back many memories of another spectacular event in New Ross, when the Emigrant Flame was lit and the Irish Air Corps performed a spectacular fly-past over the river Barrow.

Guests to the event will be treated to an array of pastries and cakes and of course, a traditional fruit cake, which is what President John F. Kennedy, along with his sisters Eunice Shriver and Jean Kennedy-Smith, were served by his cousin Mary Ryan during his visit in 1963. These delicious treats will be made by the expert members of the Wexford Federation Irish Country Women’s Association.

During his visit, the President cut a slice of the cake, which he ended up giving to Mary Ryan, his second cousin once removed. He thanked her and her friends for doing all of the cooking and offered a toast, ‘a cup of tea to all the Kennedys who went and all the Kennedys who stayed’.

The annual Kennedy Summer School is set to host a number of expert discussions and is billed as ‘A Festival of Irish and American, History, Politics and Culture’. There will be over 60 guest speakers participating with Her Excellency, Canadian Ambassador Nancy Smyth, set to open the occasion.

Sports fans will be enthused to learn that football legend Martin O’Neill will also be taking to the stage to discuss his extraordinary life in football and share his views on the future of the beautiful game.

The weekend will be filled with panel discussions, debates and public interviews and addresses. Other highlight events include an expert panel set to discuss ‘Celebrity Politics’ which will be moderated by Sarah Carey joined by Dr Kathryn Cramer Brownell, Terry Prone, Gerard Howlin and Dermot Murnaghan. An expert panel will also discuss the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s membership of the European Union with moderator Alex White SC, joined by Patrick Honohan, Ray Bassett, Suzanne Lynch, Lucinda Creighton and Dermot Murnaghan.

The Saturday interview will see a husband and wife political duo – Democratic political consultant James Carville and Republican political consultant Mary Matalin – take to the stage to discuss their opposing political viewpoints.

The annual JFK Summer School Speakers Lunch guest speaker is EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.

For further details and tickets for the 2023 events see www.kennedysummerschool.ie or call St. Michael’s Theatre on 051 421255. The Kennedy Summer School and Festival is run in association with the Office of Public Works, New Ross District Council, Wexford County Council, Boston College, Purdue University and Fáilte Ireland.