RTE US reporter to moderate US politics debate at Summer School in New Ross

RTÉ’s Brian O’Donovan will moderate a lively US politics panel discussion at this year’s Kennedy Summer School.

Taking place on the third and final day of the festival of Irish American politics and culture in New Ross, on Saturday, September 10, the talk will hear contributions from Professor in American Literature and Chair of Public Understanding of the Humanities at the School of Advanced Study, University of London Sarah Churchwell, columnist for The Hill, a partner at EFB Advocacy, a podcaster and blogger at The Feehery Theory and author John Feehery, journalist, broadcaster and regular contributor to current affairs Lise Hand and US hotelier and former Irish politician Royston Brady.

The speakers will discuss the state of play in politics in the US during the hour long debate.

Commenting on the Kennedy Summer School US politics panel Director Larry Donnelly says: “At the moment, the words of President Jimmy Carter’s White House Chief of Staff, Hamilton Jordan, have never rung more true: ‘The battle in American politics used to be for the middle. Now, it’s all about the building and the intensity of support on the far left and far right wings of both parties. And we have forgotten about the people here in the middle’. In this less than ideal milieu, the panellists will debate the dominant policies and personalities, examine systemic issues and consider whether common ground can still be found in a nation that is undeniably, and some would say hopelessly, splintered along multiple fault lines.”

More than 40 guest speakers will participate in debates on a wide range of subjects with the U.S. and Ukraine featuring prominently.

The 2022 Kennedy Summer School programme of events and tickets are now available online at www.kennedysummerschool.ie or call St. Michael’s Theatre on 051 421255.