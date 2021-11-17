RTÉ crew visit Bridgetown to revamp Mary’s home

Having inherited her parents’ home Mary O’Brien has struggled to make it her own. As a little person the Bridgetown woman has had to contend with tall kitchen units, a deep dark airing cupboard and out-of-reach storage all of which makes the house cluttered and difficult to navigate. With her home-life becoming increasingly challenging, Mary received a visit from architect Róisín Murphy and builder Peter Finn of RTÉ’s Home Rescue - The Big Fix.

Airing on Thursday evening (November 18) at 9.30 p.m. on RTÉ 2 this episode of the popular series will see Róisín and Peter attempt to transform Mary’s home and adapt it to her needs. They help Mary with a well over-due clear-out and, more importantly, bring their design ideas on how to finally make Mary's home her own. This sees them create a bespoke kitchen, a calm and contemplative bedroom and a combined dressing room and walk-in wardrobe for Mary’s extensive collection of seasonal fashion. Supported by her niece Roisin and her cousin Maeve, Mary turns out to be the most efficient sorter on site.

Mary has spent her career working in the local garda station and is very popular around the locality. She is a big country music fan and regularly went to see Michael English in concert before the pandemic. Michael even sends Mary a special video message during the programme.

Driven by the irrepressible country and western-fuelled optimism of Wexford’s leading Michael English fan, Róisín, Peter and the team pull out all the stops to finish on time. Units will have to be modified, space will have to be found where none exists and the whole redesign will have to be tailored to Mary’s requirements while maintaining the character of the home she loves. As Róisín attempts to customize the kitchen, Peter and the crew tackle the logistics of turning an inaccessible ‘link room’ with a vast floor to ceiling hot press into an ergonomic, fully panelled walk-in wardrobe. This is no ordinary fit-out and the team soon realises that this extensive modification will take a lot more time than they expected.