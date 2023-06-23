RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy must disclose everything about payments – Senator Malcolm Byrne

Fianna Fáil Senator and member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, Malcolm Byrne, has said there is a need now for complete transparency by RTÉ, the Late Late Show and Ryan Tubridy regarding payments made to the presenter.

RTÉ revealed on Thursday that between 2017 and 2022, Mr Tubridy – who also presents a morning radio show – received a series of payments totalling €345,000 above his annual published salary.

Unions at RTÉ said revelations of the additional payments had left staff shocked and dismayed, pointing out that it happened when workers were engaged in cost-cutting negotiations with management.

Senator Byrne said the matter is a scandal for RTÉ, which is largely funded by the public through TV licence income.

"The public must be told what agreements were entered into, who knew about them and who approved them. There must be complete cooperation with the Grant Thornton investigation and that report should be published as expeditiously as possible.

EXPLAINER: What's the problem with Ryan Tubridy's RTE paycheque?

"On publication, RTÉ and Grant Thornton will be invited to appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee, and they should be clear about what has happened and any actions that will be taken. There is also a need to provide regular reports to Minister Catherine Martin.”

The Fianna Fáil Senator concluded by saying: “This will not help RTÉ’s case for additional public funding. It does represent a test for the new chair and Chief Executive of RTÉ to set out their values and vision in response to this scandal.”