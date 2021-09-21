Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Row over ‘snub’ of North’s centenary event does no-one any favours

In declining the invite President Higgins will surely have been acutely aware that the the unionist community, and particularly the DUP, were very likely to take his decision as an affront. Expand

Close

In declining the invite President Higgins will surely have been acutely aware that the the unionist community, and particularly the DUP, were very likely to take his decision as an affront.

In declining the invite President Higgins will surely have been acutely aware that the the unionist community, and particularly the DUP, were very likely to take his decision as an affront.

In declining the invite President Higgins will surely have been acutely aware that the the unionist community, and particularly the DUP, were very likely to take his decision as an affront.

Editorial Comment

The growing furore over President Higgins’ decision not to attend an event in Northern Ireland commemorating the partition of Ireland and the foundation of the Northern State is an unwelcome and deeply unhelpful episode in what is a crucial time for north-south relations.

On the one hand it is easy to see why President Higgins – who is clearly a wise man and a shrewd, vastly experienced politician – may have felt uneasy about attending the event, however the manner the fallout has been handled leaves a lot to be desired.

In declining the invite, President Higgins will surely have been acutely aware that the unionist community, and particularly the DUP, were very likely to take his decision as an affront.

Most Watched

Privacy