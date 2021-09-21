Row over ‘snub’ of North’s centenary event does no-one any favours

The growing furore over President Higgins’ decision not to attend an event in Northern Ireland commemorating the partition of Ireland and the foundation of the Northern State is an unwelcome and deeply unhelpful episode in what is a crucial time for north-south relations.

On the one hand it is easy to see why President Higgins – who is clearly a wise man and a shrewd, vastly experienced politician – may have felt uneasy about attending the event, however the manner the fallout has been handled leaves a lot to be desired.

In declining the invite, President Higgins will surely have been acutely aware that the unionist community, and particularly the DUP, were very likely to take his decision as an affront.

President Higgins may not have meant it as such – one assumes he almost certainly did not – but that has, predictably, been the result.

That’s regardless of the fact that, as President Higgins rightly points out, the DUP has previously failed to attend events in the North that he had taken part in.

Whatever about the initial intent, how the ensuing row has been handled is disappointing. President Higgins’ is an accomplished diplomat but in stating that his choice to skip the event is not a ‘snub’ of the Unionist community and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth – who will attend – was, at the very least, a poor choice of words.

The fact that President Higgins’ robust defence of his decision, and his response to the DUP criticism, came from Rome ahead of a meeting with the Pope will, probably, not have helped the situation.

Another issue is President Higgins’ contention that the description of the planned event is expressly political in that it refers to the partition of Ireland and the foundation of Northern Ireland.

While the notion that Northern Ireland is a recognised entity may be an anathema for many, the existence of the Northern Ireland state was formally recognised as part of the Good Friday Agreement and endorsed by communities north and south in the subsequent referendums. It also recognises the right of the people of the island of Ireland to bring about a united Ireland, subject to the consent of both parts.

The concept of reconciliation is the cornerstone of the Good Friday Agreement and, without it, the treaty would not have been a success.

The thing about reconciliation is that it works both ways and all sides must accept, recognise and respect the opinions and traditions of the others. While she may not have relished the experience, former DUP leader Arlene Foster recognised this need for mutual respect when she attended a 2016 event in Dublin’s Christ Church Cathedral marking the Easter Rising centenary.

In accepting the Church of Ireland event, Ms Foster at the time said she would not attend any 1916 commemorations and felt that she could attend that particular one as it was a “more considered discussion” about 1916. It was telling that DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson specifically referenced that.

Mr Donaldson also made the point that the event in question, and others like it, are about recognising a major event that has shaped life on our shared island for the last century. There has already been concern about how to mark the centenary of events during the Civil War. The current row won’t reassure those who are anxious.