ROSSLARE Europort is set to see a substantial investment rumoured to be in the region of €90 million through the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

A total of €1 billion in EU funding was allocated to Ireland as part of the scheme and Minister James Browne has received confirmation that some of these funds will cover a substantial investment in infrastructure at Rosslare.

"This represents a real game-changer when it comes to the development of the port as a strategic port for Ireland and will see a new state of the art Border Control Post facility installed, for which the OPW has already lodged a planning application with Wexford County Council.

"This funding follows on from the €42m invested by Iarnród Éireann in Rosslare Europort over the next five years which will see them undertake a number of projects in the port’s masterplan.”

There was some disappointment when An Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited Rosslare back in October without bringing any news of further investment. Minister Browne, however, says that the government is all too aware of the importance of Rosslare post-Brexit and the funding made available will reflect that.

"An Taoiseach reinforced the government’s commitment to the port as a vital asset in the response to Brexit at the time and acknowledged how continued investment will support the local economy and add more jobs.

"Having worked on Rosslare Europort since I was in opposition I was delighted to secure Rosslare Europort as part of the programme for government for the first time in the history of the state and I will continue to work hard for the port as a Minister and Wexford TD.”

Meanwhile, having defended the visit of the Taoiseach at the time, local councillor Ger Carthy was over the moon that Rosslare Europort was to be given a significant slice of the pie.

"As I said at the time of the Taoiseach’s visit, it looks as if the talk is over and the delivery is finally about to begin,” he said. “This will see tens of millions invested in Rosslare Europort, something we’ve advocated for as a council for years. It’s nothing more than Rosslare deserves after years of neglect at the hands of Iarnród Éireann.

"The naysayers said it would never happen. Well I for one welcome Minister Browne’s announcement and I look forward to seeing the fruits of this investment in Rosslare.”