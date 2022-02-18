A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash this evening (Friday) at Ashfield Cross on the N25 Rosslare Road.

The incident took place shortly before 7 p.m. on the main Rosslare Road just past the service station in Killnick, where it’s reported that a car may have collided with a truck.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and at least one person, a female, was rushed to hospital in a “serious condition”.

The road remains closed off to allow gardaí to carry out a full technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place and people are being urged to avoid the area where possible.