Rosslare RNLI save sinking fishing boat and crew on a busy bank holiday weekend

THE August bank holiday weekend proved a busy one for volunteers with Rosslare Harbour RNLI as they were called into action on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Perhaps the most serious incident occurred on the Saturday morning, where a crew sprang into action shortly after 9.30 a.m. and rushed to the scene of a local fishing boat that was sinking with its crew on board. The alarm was raised as the vessel began to take on the water and the quick reaction of the crew was undoubtedly the decisive factor.

"The power and speed of the Severn lifeboat, along with Coxswain Eamonn O’Rourke and his well trained volunteer crew undoubtedly secured the safe return of the local fishing crew and their boat,” a spokesperson for Rosslare RNLI said.

Having arrived at the scene, the lifeboat crew passed over a salvage pump which saved the fishing boat from sinking and then they were able to safely tow the vessel back to the safety of Rosslare Europort.

The following morning, this time at 10 a.m., the RNLI crew were out again to assist a yacht with broken steering. They were quick to the scene and managed to safely bring the grateful occupants back to the Fisherman’s Wall at Rosslare Europort.

Finally, on bank holiday Monday, the crew received an emergency call from a concerned member of the public stating that they had seen a two person kayak heading out to sea and out of sight as a thick fog was descending in the late afternoon. Concerned about the call, the crew immediately mobilised and conducted an extensive search of the area along with local Coast Guard units. However, nothing was found and the search was subsequently stood down.