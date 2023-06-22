Rosslare Europort’s offshore renewable energy project gets €2.5m funding boost from European Union

The County Wexford port is one of five Irish projects that have been successful in securing funding under the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), a mechanism which aims to promote growth, jobs and competitiveness through investment in infrastructure across Europe.

The €2.5m for Rosslare Europort will support the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) project’s full design and planning application processes.

Rosslare Europort is regarded as Ireland’s best geographically located port to provide the required infrastructure to meet the requirements of the planned Offshore Wind Farms in the Irish and Celtic Seas and ensure that Ireland can deliver on its 2030 renewable energy targets.

The ORE facility at the port, which will be the first of its kind in the State, will include the construction of two new additional berths of between 240 metres and 330 metres in length, 20+ hectares of ORE quay side space, and a dredging program to create a nine metre access channel with berth pocket depths of up to twelve metres.

Glenn Carr Director of Commercial Business Units for Iarnród Éireann - Port Authority for Rosslare Europort - said: “We are delighted to be the port in Ireland that was successful in what was a heavily oversubscribed competition for EU grant funding across Europe. It is testament to our ambitious plans that we have been successful in this call down and we now push forward in collaboration with all stakeholders to delivers Irelands first ORE facility and hub.

“It is essential that the Rosslare Europort Offshore Wind facility be built and operational to meet the windfarm developments that are planned and support Ireland to deliver on its 2030 targets. We are committed to delivering this project which will be transformational for the Southeast and create many social and economic benefits for the county, region and country for decades to come.”

Feedback from the EU Commission on the Rosslare Europort ORE project included: “will positively impact the competitiveness of the port towards the ORE industry and will result to socio-economic benefits including emissions reduction, multiplier effect, employment or development of the South East Region. CEF funding will accelerate the project implementation, improve the quality of project implementation and will contribute to positive stakeholder support confirming EU support of the ORE industry.”

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “I would like to congratulate all the successful applicants on the funding received and express my appreciation to the EU for its support. This funding will support the development of safer and more sustainable transport infrastructure as well as the development of the offshore renewable energy industry in Ireland.”

Minister of State Jack Chambers also welcomed the news: “I want to thank the EU for this support. This CEF funding will assist in developing strategic road, rail, and maritime infrastructure for the future. It demonstrates the significant financial support from the EU for the development of our transport systems.”