Rosslare Europort raised at meeting in Stormont

THE future potential of Rosslare Europort was raised at a meeting in Stormont Buildings, Belfast.

Gorey Senator Malcolm Byrne raised the issue as part of a discussion representing the Oireachtas Brexit Committee of which he is a member.

He described Rosslare Europort as an increasingly attractive option for hauliers and tourists from North and South to travel to continental Europe which has gained in popularity since Brexit.

“The future of this island will be determined by all of us working together, seeking to understand difference and to build opportunities, especially for young people. I’m keen to support as many areas of North/South cooperation as possible.

“This was a very useful dialogue and our focus is looking at practical measures that can improve cooperation between citizens and businesses.”

The Committees had been engaging virtually during Covid but this was the first time for a face to face when the Leinster House delegation travelled to Belfast.

Representatives of the nationalist and unionist communities took part, including Economy Minister Diane Dodds of the Democratic Unionist Party and the committee chair, Sinead McLaughlin of the Social Democratic and Labour Party.

The meeting explored a range of issues including trade, cross border healthcare, educational exchange and data flows between the EU and the UK.