Rosslare council’s savings on claims will be used to continue footpath upgrades

A programme which identified high-risk, defective pedestrianised surfaces across the county is to be continued beyond its lifespan using money the council has saved on liability claims. The Risk Remediation Programme, which began in 2018 and is due to finish at he end of this year, has led to 2.4km of footpaths replaced in the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) with a further 2.1km of repairs scheduled for January 2023.

And while the funding stream for the programme will be discontinued after the January works, Director of Services for the RMD, Ms Annette O’Neill, said the council were looking at ways to continue the scheme.

“In the last 12-18 months we’ve been working on a plan to replace the funding, the main principle of programme was to reduce the level of risk and the number of claims made against the council,” said Ms O’Neill. “There’s been a lot of work on this programme and we are serious about continuing it; to do that we are working on using the savings made on our public liabilities, we’re working with the housing and the roads department to secure funding from them, and we’re developed a programme of self-insuring houses with money saved there also being diverted back into the funding stream.”

Although the works won’t continue at the same pace, Ms O’Neill said she was hopeful that funding for risk remediation programmes could eventually be included in Wexford County Council’s annual budget.

“We won’t have the same level of funding going forward but we’re tapping into it as far as we can. We might be to able to secure an allocation in our budget for this in 2024.”