Rosslare councillors accused of ‘interfering’ with rail review

A group which advocates for better public transport services in the south east region said it is “puzzled” by comments from local councillors regarding the reintroduction of the rail line connecting Rosslare to Waterford. South East on Track (SET) has been campaigning to “reverse the unnecessary closure of the Wexford/Rosslare-Waterford rail corridor” and to “improve public transport options across the south east” and, following a story which appeared in this week’s Wexford People, it has issued a statement expressing its disappointment in councillors from the Rosslare Municipal District RMD).

In the story in question (p2. ‘Something rotten on the state of greenways in Wexford’) councillors from the RMD bemoaned the lack of progress on the Rosslare greenway and cited Minister Eamon’s Ryan ongoing rail review as the primary reason for the delay.

However, SET has reminded “councillors Carthy, McDonald, Moore and Staples” that they “all voted to approve the Wexford County Development Plan 2022-2028 which includes in the Core Strategy the following goal: improved transport links, via the recently opened N25 New Ross bypass and the possible future development of a sustainable transport corridor comprised of the re-opening of the Rosslare – Waterford Rail Line and in tandem development of a greenway, will increase access to job opportunities and access to services including education and health care.”

SET goes to on state that the County Development Plan also includes an objective to examine “the feasibility of reopening the disused Rosslare Europort to Waterford Railway as a sustainable transport corridor which would accommodate a reopened passenger and freight line and a greenway for active travel and amenity use”.

“It is puzzling that Cllrs. Carthy, McDonald, Moore and Staples voted to approve studying and supporting the reopening of the Rosslare - Waterford railway line, yet a few months later are seeking to interfere with and ignore the process of reviewing this railway line,” said SET., which has 2,900 members across the south east. “We would also advise that the councillors familiarise themselves with the Southern Regional Spatial & Economic Strategy (RSES), the highest level of regional planning document in the country, as well as the long term strategic development framework from the entire southern region stretching from Wexford to Clare. The RSES notes that the retention of the mothballed rail link from Waterford to Rosslare is vital for the future development of Rosslare Europort.

“Any proposals for a greenway along this route should be configured to allow future use of the rail line. No other out-of service rail lines are noted with such strategic importance in the RSES. It should also be noted that the recent National Ports Study by Wind Energy Ireland envisages a freight rail link to the proposed Offshore Renewable Energy Hub at Rosslare Europort. The councillors eagerness to remove the Waterford rail link could yet jeopardise this proposed 200 million euro investment in their district.”

Pointing out that a previous application for funding for the greenway project, submitted in 2018, was not successful, SET was keen to stress that it “is not against greenways and in fact sees them as having an important role in future sustainable transport options to reduce car dependency and carbon emissions”.

"In the instance of the Wexford-Waterford line, we would be supportive of a side-by-side greenway and railway option, as mentioned in the Wexford County Development Plan, and as referenced on the floor of the Oireachtas by Paul Kehoe TD, Verona Murphy TD, Marc O Cathasaigh TD, and Senator Malcolm Byrne. We would encourage Cllrs. Carthy, McDonald, Moore and Staples to engage with their constituents on this matter in the future.” https://www.independent.ie/regionals/wexford/news/something-rotten-on-the-state-of-greenways-in-wexford-frustration-grows-at-ongoing-wait-for-rail-review-42090067.html