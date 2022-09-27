Rosbercon groups and charities benefit from vintage tractor and car run

18/9/2022 Tullogher Rosbercon vintage run. From left; Páraic and John Delahunty from Mullinavat and Nicky Kenneally from Kilmacow. Photo; Mary Browne

18/9/2022 Tullogher Rosbercon vintage run. From left; Megan Doyle from Raheen, Ellen Frisby from Mullinavat, Patrick Delahunty from Glenmore, James Barron from Broadway and Alex Sheehan from Glenmore. Photo; Mary Browne

18/9/2022 Tullogher Rosbercon vintage run. From left; John Walsh from Mullinavat, Pat Falconer from Moincoin and Michael Shanahan from Portlaw. Photo; Mary Browne

SEVERAL local organisations benefitted from the recent Tullogher Rosbercon vintage tractor and car run.

With around 50 tractors and 25 cars taking part, drivers met up at Rosbercon Parish Centre, where tractors, cars, bikes and trucks were on display, with a barbecue taking place afterwards.

Tractors travelled along Mile Bush road, Ballyneale and Tullogher, arriving in Listerlin at 2.15 p.m. Cars travelled to New Ross, St Mullins, Graiguenamanagh, Insitioge and Listerlin.

One of the organisers Bob Saunders, said: “It went well. We are giving some proceeds to the tidy towns in Listerlin and to Tullogher Rosbercon GAA Club and St Joseph’s AC for helping us with the national championships event earlier in the year.”