Rosbercon groups and charities benefit from vintage tractor and car run

SEVERAL local organisations benefitted from the recent Tullogher Rosbercon vintage tractor and car run.
With around 50 tractors and 25 cars taking part, drivers met up at Rosbercon Parish Centre, where tractors, cars, bikes and trucks were on display, with a barbecue taking place afterwards.
Tractors travelled along Mile Bush road, Ballyneale and Tullogher, arriving in Listerlin at 2.15 p.m. Cars travelled to New Ross, St Mullins, Graiguenamanagh, Insitioge and Listerlin.
One of the organisers Bob Saunders, said: “It went well. We are giving some proceeds to the tidy towns in Listerlin and to Tullogher Rosbercon GAA Club and St Joseph’s AC for helping us with the national championships event earlier in the year.”