Ros Aoibhinn nursing home goes on the market

The Ros Aoibhinn Nursing Home building has gone on the market.

ROS Aoibhinn Nursing Home in Bunclody has gone on the property market for immediate sale by private treaty through Quinn Property.

The property, located on the R746 Bunclody to Kiltealy Road served the Bunclody and surrounding areas for around 30 years and was fully operational until recently.

The nursing home went into liquidation in late 2021 and went under the stewardship of the HSE while residents were relocated.

In December HSE/South East Community Healthcare was notified by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) of its plans to cancel the registration of the Ros Aoibhinn private nursing home and on Friday, December 2, 2021, the HSE became the temporary registered provider at Ros Aoibhinn as part of a role to make alternative, long-term arrangements in appropriate settings for its residents.

Now the property is going on the market and is available as a vacant possession and it’s believed the guide price is in the region of €550,000.

In 2020 and extension was added to the building incorporating a full-sized lift capable of taking ambulance trolleys and there is also a fully enclosed fire escape area and an ensuite extension to an upstairs bedroom.

There is landscaped mature gardens to the front of the property and an attractive patio to the rear.

At present the property has 11 double and six, single bed rooms offering a total of 28 bed spaces while the building also has a reception rooms, dining area, kitchen, laundry room and dedicated staff areas.

According to Quinn Property the 2.5 acre site also offers scope for further developments.