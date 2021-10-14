Rogue birds blamed for power outages in Rathangan area

ROGUE birds on electricity wires around Rathangan are being blamed by the ESB for blackouts in the area. At least that’s according to Aontú councillor Jim Codd who raised the issue at the October meeting of Wexford County Council.

Cllr Codd said that over 120 households in the greater Rathangan area had suffered upwards of 80 electricity outages in the past 18 months.

"Last Saturday there were 140 people sitting down for a confirmation in Rathangan and the electricity went again,” he said. “This is a serious issue. You have people with special needs in the area. Farmers trying to milk their cows.

"When they ring up the ESB, locals are being told that birds nesting on the wires are causing this. It seems there’s some kind of ornithological wonderland in Rathangan and the disruptive birds just stick to this area and don’t venture as far as places like Taghmon or Kilmore.

"I’d like the council to write to the ESB to ask them what’s going on here and what they're going to do to address this situation, because at the moment, they're only having people on.”