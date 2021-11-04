Rock ‘n’ roll club urges patrons to get tested following Covid outbreak

A ROCK ‘n’ roll music club in Wexford has urged people to be mindful of the fact that Covid-19 is still prevalent in the community.

The South East Rock ‘n’ Roll club in Enniscorthy issued a statement following a recent event it staged, after which a number of people who attended gig subsequently tested positive for the virus despite stringent control measures in place.

In the statement the club organisers said: “It has come to our attention that a significant number of people who attended our gig on Sunday, October 24, have subsequently tested positive for Covid.”

The club contacted the HSE and the venue management about the matter and in the statement said further advice was awaited from the HSE.

"But rather than wait for the advice, people’s safety is our primary concern and we urge everyone who attended the event to get an antigen test, now available in most shops or free from the HSE, done ASAP,” said the club in its statement.

Best wishes of a speedy recovery were also conveyed to those who are ill and out of respect to those affected the next two events on the club’s calendar were cancelled.

Commenting on the event a spokesperson for the club said: “The event was 100 per cent Covid passport controlled so this shows the risks that remain even in a controlled environment.”

"As far as I am aware nobody has become seriously ill which shows the importance of being vaccinated and how it does suppress the virus somewhat,” said the spokesperson.

He also revealed that the organisers received no further communication from the contact tracing team despite having notified the HSE about the issue immediately once it came to their attention.

"We haven’t heard anything back from contact tracing yet but it does show that people still need to be very careful,” said the spokesperson.