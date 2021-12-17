Robbie’s acting dreams realised on Vodafone Christmas ad

KILMUCKRIDGE MAN Robbie Dunne has been on cloud nine since appearing in Vodafone’s Christmas advertising campaign.

Robbie plays farmer “Joe” who lives in rural Ireland and falls in love with Roisin, who lives away in the city. They keep in touch using their mobile phones and internet connection, which sees the love story blossom. Played out across several years, the ad highlights the pair’s closeness but sadness at their goodbyes and months of being apart. However, there’s a happy ending when Roisin decides to move home, thanks in part to Vodafone’s improved network allowing her to open a business.

The campaign was created by Grey London and Louise Kiely, the Casting Director for Normal People, cast Robbie in the role.

Living in Kilmuckridge, Robbie said he could relate to the storyline.

“The story resonates with a lot of people here. I can’t count the amount of people that have moved out of Kilmuckridge and unfortunately very few come back to set up shop like Róisín does in the ad.

“I actually auditioned for the ad in my shed out in the back garden. It’s great now with Zoom and everything you can be living in the country and still audition for things”.

Robbie added that the reaction has been fantastic.

“Since it came out, going to my local pub The Crosses has been crucial in keeping my ego in check. The locals in Kilmuckridge will keep you level-headed if nothing else!” he said. “My mother and father now spend more time looking at the ads than the television programmes and it’s all good craic but I might have to scratch a few names off my Christmas card list!”

Robbie hopes that the ad will be the beginning of something special for his acting dreams.

“I started acting classes after I dropped out of college about seven years ago, but growing up I would have went to the drama festivals in Kilmuckridge to see my mother Ann act in the plays.

“I’d say my interest started there watching her perform on stage and I was lucky enough to act with her in the three-act drama festival that was doing the rounds just before the pandemic started.

“So far, I’ve mainly done short films, which was a great way to work on your craft and network with people. I’ve been lucky to work with Alba Fernández twice now on two short films and she won Best Cinematography in the Galway Film Fleadh. I also did a skit with Joe O’Neill in Kildare a few years ago that’s on YouTube.

“It all takes time, but it was so nice to get picked for this ad. Luke the director and all the crew and cast worked so well together and the set was a lovely environment to work in. We filmed it over three days in Kildare and Wicklow and it was mad to see all the work that goes into a 90-second ad. Hopefully now I can go on and do more work in film and TV but in the meantime, I’m working on music at home and see where the road takes me”.

A spokesperson for Vodafone said that the ad was all about bringing people together at Christmas.

“This year’s Vodafone Ireland Christmas ad captures the growing feeling and reality that rural Ireland has begun a period of regeneration. With remote working a reality off the back of the necessities of the pandemic period and the quickening pace of Vodafone Ireland’s mobile and fibre broadband infrastructure expansion, more and more people are moving closer to loved ones and closer to where they want to call home.

“The last year and a half has been a struggle for us all. Many faced isolation without their loved ones over the holidays last Christmas and because of that, they lost the joy of a traditional family celebration. That desire to return home and find the joy of everything and everyone there is stronger than ever before and why nurturing these connections is so important.”