Enniscorthy Gardaí attended the scene and are investigating the accident.

Gardaí attended a four-vehicle crash on the N30 near Clonroche today (Wednesday).

The accident occurred near the junction of the Wexford Road, close to Beechdale Garden Centre at around 1 p.m.

Gardaí and ambulances attended the scene, but thankfully no serious injuries were reported.

The scene was examined by gardaí prior to being cleared, and an investigation is underway.

The road reopened to traffic an hour after the accident.