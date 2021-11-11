Road closure and water disruption on cards as work to replace Enniscorthy water main gets under way

Enniscorthy residents are facing further water interruptions and a road closure as work to replace 1,650m of problematic water mains begins.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Wexford County Council, will carry out works between Edermine (Spring Hill) and Vinegar Hill, on Cluain Dara, Esmonde Road, through a brown field site to Drumgoold Road where they will then continue on the pedestrian path to Vinegar Hill.

In order to facilitate these works, a road closure at Cluain Dara and Esmonde Road will be in place until Friday, November 26. Local access will be maintained and diversions will be signposted.

Irish Water has warned that some short-term interruptions to the local water supply may occur during the work.

Irish Water's Joe Carroll said that recent water outages have been “regrettable” and that the works are “an important part of the ongoing improvements” being carried out in Enniscorthy. He said that Irish Water is also working to replace the mains on Rectory Road and that these combined efforts will make “a significant difference” to the security of supply.

"The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions,” said Mr Carroll. “I'd like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation as we carry out these works to improve the town's water supply."

Works at Vinegar Hill will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by its regional contractor Shareridge and are expected to be completed by late December.

Director of Services with Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore described the “numerous” water outages in Enniscorthy recently as “a difficult experience for all water consumers”.

"This has been largely due to high leakage levels within the existing pipe network. While the plant is at maximum output to produce good water, we have been losing a lot of water due to the condition of some of the older cast iron and plastic mains,” said Mr Hore.

“To replace 1,650m of mains in this area of Enniscorthy town is a very welcome investment and will no doubt save water and, in turn, save residents the hardships endured during water outages.

“This mains rehabilitation, with the future upgrade works to the plant in Vinegar Hill and new intake works in Clonhaston, will ultimately lead to an increase in both quality and quantity of water to Enniscorthy town," he said.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas will be notified directly and customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project. Details of supply interruptions will be updated regularly on the Irish Water website.