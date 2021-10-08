Road closed as crumbling Cromwellsfort wall condemned by council

The crumbling wall at Cromwellsfort which has been condemned by the council, leading to a road closure "until further notice".

THE road between the Mulgannon Roundabout and Cromwellsfort Drive has been closed with immediate effect and until further notice after parts of the wall there once again began to crumble and fall onto the footpath below.

The condition of the wall has been an issue for some time and work had been done previously, but now it appears that the wall has finally been condemned by council engineers and will have to be demolished for public safety reasons. As a result, the road there will remain closed until this work is complete, with local councillor George Lawlor saying it could remain closed “for some time”.

Despite traffic concerns, with more traffic now being forced down to the junction with Distillery Road at the veterinary practice, a bottleneck at the best of times, Cllr Lawlor says that this work is urgent and it’s lucky that it’s not a more serious situation.

"We’re very lucky we’re not looking at serious injury or a fatality here,” he said. “When I went down to have a look at the site, kids as young as eight or nine were peering out over the crumbling wall at me. It’s a mercy that we’re not looking at a much more serious outcome and that we now have the opportunity to take the wall down safely.”

Cllr Lawlor said that the legalities around who is responsible for the wall could rumble on for some time and that this issue could cost “hundreds of thousands” to resolve, but “safety is paramount for the moment and I’ll be urging that the wall is taken down as safely and as quickly as possible”.