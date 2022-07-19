RNLI sea safety warning as Kilmore Quay lifeboat rescues three young people on a drifting RIB off the Great Saltee Island

Kilmore Quay RNLI rescued three young people aboard a RIB which developed engine failure off the coast of Wexford on Monday night.

A lifeboat was launched at 9pm at the request of the Irish Coastguard after the rigid inflatable boat got into difficulty and was drifting on the tide about one mile south of the Great Saltee Island. Weather conditions were calm at the time.

Coxswain Philip Walsh and six volunteer crew members made their way to the scene and checked that everyone on board was safe and well before assessing the situation and deciding to establish a towline and transfer the three young people to the lifeboat. The RIB was towed back to Kilmore Quay, arriving shortly after 10 pm.

“Thankfully, there was a positive outcome to the call “ said Kilmore Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Grace who urged anyone heading out to sea to always wear a life jacket, to tell someone where they are going and when they will be back, and to always carry a reliable means of communication such as VHF or a mobile phone in a waterproof case in the event of needing to call for help.

“With such good warning more people are spending more time on the water making it the RNLI’s busiest time of the year. Even the best maintained equipment can go wrong, so it is important to always be prepared for when it does happen”, she said.