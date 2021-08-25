RNLI comes to rescue of powerboat following engine failure in Wexford Harbour

THE Wexford RNLI lifeboat was launched this morning to come to the aid of a powerboat that had suffered engine failure in the harbour.

The volunteer crew launched at 10.12 a.m. and were on the scene to assess the situation within five minutes. The crew spoke to the three people on board and established that they were all in good health before proceeding to set up a tow. All three people were brought safely ashore with no injuries by 10.27 a.m.

Thankfully weather conditions were calm and the call out passed off without major incident.

Speaking after the incident, Lorraine Galvin, Wexford RNLI Lifeboat Press Officer said: “We would advise water users to ensure your boat equipment and engine are in good working order and to always carry a means of communication. If anyone sees anyone in difficulty on or near the water, ring 999/112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”