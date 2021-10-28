CO Wexford has seen a notable increase in the rate of Covid-19 in the county, with a rise of nearly 100 new cases of the virus over a 24 hour period. The latest HSE figures show 18 people are now hospitalised with the virus, while one person is in ICU.

The latest reports from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show a rapid rise in cases in Wexford with the county’s seven day incidence rate increasing from 197.7 to 262.5 overnight.

Read More

A HPSC report prepared on October 26 showed that Wexford had seen 296 cases in the week from October 19 up to midnight on October 25. Meanwhile the latest report, prepared yesterday, shows 393 new cases from October 20 up to midnight on October 26.

Effectively, this means that Co Wexford has seen a rise of at least 97 cases in a 24 hour period between Monday and Tuesday. Wexford’s five day moving average for cases has now also risen by ten from 48 to 58 over a 24 hour period.

Yesterday, management at Wexford General Hospital expressed concern at the “high levels of Covid-19 in the community and an increase in patients attending Wexford General with Covid-19”, leading them to introduce a “temporary pause” on visitors to Joseph’s, Aidan’s, Florence’s and Bridget’s wards. While not a decision taken lightly, they said it was one they reached on the advice of the infection control team within the hospital.

Meanwhile, figures published as part of the INMO’s ‘Trolley Watch’ show a total of 14 people currently waiting on trollies at the Emergency Department of Wexford General Hospital.