Reverend Norman McCausland appointed as new Church of Ireland rector in Wexford

A new rector has been appointed to the Church of Ireland parishes of Wexford and Kilscoran to succeed Reverend Arthur Minion who recently moved to Birr, County Offaly after a decade of service.

The new incumbent is the Reverend Norman McCausland who is currently rector of the parish of Raheny and Coolock in the Diocese of Dublin and Glendalough where he has served for nine years.

Ordained in 1989, Reverend McCausland has a variety of pastoral and parochial experience in urban and rural. areas. He also served for a time on the staff of the Church of Ireland Theological College and is known for his interests and qualifications in music, theatre and communications.

He is married to Tara and has three sons - Cian 23, Tom 21, and Conor 12. He is also a keen gardener and rugby fan.

“We look forward to welcoming him to the south east”, said a spokeswoman for the parish, adding that arrangements for Reverend McCausland’s institution will be handled in due course by the Archbishop of Dublin during the current episcopal vacancy in the Diocese of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory following the departure of Bishop Michael Burrows.

Reverend McCausland said he looked forward to working with parishioners in Wexford and responding with them to the opportunities and challenges of being members of the Church today.