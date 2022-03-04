Revenue seize smuggled alcohol worth over €55,000 at Rosslare Europort

REVENUE officers have seized alcohol with an estimated retail value in excess of €55,000 during the course of a search at Rosslare Europort yesterday (Thursday).

The seizure consisted of approximately 13,000 litres of beer, 225 litres of Asti Martina and 7 litres of Polish Mead, all of which were smuggled into the country aboard an Irish registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk in France.

Revenue officials say that, with a retail value of €55,000, the alcohol represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €26,000.

Investigations into the matter are said to be ongoing. The seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the smuggling of illegal goods. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.