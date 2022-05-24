Revenue officers seize 960,000 cigarettes at Rosslare Europort

REVENUE officers working at Rosslare Europort yesterday (Monday) seized a total of 960,000 cigarettes at Rosslare Europort. The seizure was made as a result of routine profiling, which uncovered the ‘Benson & Hedges Silver’ and ‘Lambert & Butler’ branded cigarettes.

It’s estimated that the illegal cigarettes carry a retail value in the region of €720,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €560,000.

The discovery was made with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, when Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Bilbao, Spain. Investigations are said to be ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.