Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Revealed – Which Wexford TDs claim the most and least expenses?

Verona Murphy TD. Expand
Deputy Paul Kehoe. Expand
Deputy Johnny Mythen Expand
Labour TD Brendan Howlin believes that the use of Airbnb &quot;needs to be discouraged&quot; in a bid to make more housing available to renters. Expand
Minister James Browne TD. Expand

Close

Verona Murphy TD.

Verona Murphy TD.

Deputy Paul Kehoe.

Deputy Paul Kehoe.

Deputy Johnny Mythen

Deputy Johnny Mythen

Labour TD Brendan Howlin believes that the use of Airbnb &quot;needs to be discouraged&quot; in a bid to make more housing available to renters.

Labour TD Brendan Howlin believes that the use of Airbnb "needs to be discouraged" in a bid to make more housing available to renters.

Minister James Browne TD.

Minister James Browne TD.

/

Verona Murphy TD.

wexfordpeople

Padraig Byrne

THE figures claimed by Wexford TDs in expenses throughout the course of 2021 have been revealed as part of a report in today’s Irish Independent.

Of the model county’s five TDs, it has emerged that Independent TD Verona Murphy claimed the highest figure in expenses with €50,365.

Next on the list were Enniscorthy TDs Paul Kehoe (FG) and Johnny Mythen (SF) both of whom claimed expenses worth €50,019.

Labour’s Brendan Howlin claimed €41,669, while Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Enniscorthy TD Fianna Fáil’s James Browne claimed the lowest amount in expenses by some distance with €16,000.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

The two main expenses TDs can claim are Travel and Accommodation Allowance (TAA), which is largely dependent on where they live, and Public Representative Allowance (PRA) which can be used for a range of bills associated with running a constituency office including rent or mortgage, furniture and electronics including laptops, iPads etc.

It was also revealed in today’s Irish Independent that TDs can claim the cost of their constituency office energy bills under a taxpayer funded allowance of  €20,350 per year for public representatives.

Privacy