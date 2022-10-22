Revealed – Which Wexford TDs claim the most and least expenses?

Labour TD Brendan Howlin believes that the use of Airbnb "needs to be discouraged" in a bid to make more housing available to renters.

THE figures claimed by Wexford TDs in expenses throughout the course of 2021 have been revealed as part of a report in today’s Irish Independent.

Of the model county’s five TDs, it has emerged that Independent TD Verona Murphy claimed the highest figure in expenses with €50,365.

Next on the list were Enniscorthy TDs Paul Kehoe (FG) and Johnny Mythen (SF) both of whom claimed expenses worth €50,019.

Labour’s Brendan Howlin claimed €41,669, while Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Enniscorthy TD Fianna Fáil’s James Browne claimed the lowest amount in expenses by some distance with €16,000.

The two main expenses TDs can claim are Travel and Accommodation Allowance (TAA), which is largely dependent on where they live, and Public Representative Allowance (PRA) which can be used for a range of bills associated with running a constituency office including rent or mortgage, furniture and electronics including laptops, iPads etc.

It was also revealed in today’s Irish Independent that TDs can claim the cost of their constituency office energy bills under a taxpayer funded allowance of €20,350 per year for public representatives.