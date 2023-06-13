Revealed – Which Wexford fire stations will close on which days as firefighters’ industrial action escalates

Wexford councillors express grave concerns over rolling closures and warn ‘this cannot go to all-out strike’

An escalation of industrial action being taken by retained firefighters comes into effect today, with rolling closures of fire stations nationwide.

A cause for major concern, it means that if a major fire breaks out in one of Wexford’s main towns, the firefighters and appliances may have to come from other towns to put it out.

The planned action will see New Ross and Gorey stations will closed today (Tuesday), followed by Wexford and Bunclody on Wednesday; Enniscorthy and Gorey on Thursday; New Ross and Bunclody on Friday; Wexford and Enniscorthy on Saturday; Bunclody and New Ross on Sunday and finally Gorey and Wexford on Monday, June 19, before things escalate further to all all-out strike.

It’s a cause for major concern, particularly how busy Wexford Fire Service have been of late, and that concern was voiced at the monthly meeting of Wexford County Council on Monday.

"Are we happy enough that we are doing all we can as a council on this?” Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde asked, before expressing a major frustration that a contingency plan had not been published.

"Have we got a contingency plan,” he asked. “I was told I wasn’t going to get one. It’s a bit insulting to the public not to inform them what the plan is. And it’s definitely insulting to the elected members. I think we’re entitled to know. It’s clear that the firefighters have been pushed into this.”

The reply from Director of Services Carolyne Godkin was yes; the council is doing all it can.

"This industrial action is being negotiated nationally with SIPTU,” she explained. “We’re not involved locally.

"In terms of a contingency plan, I know the Chief Fire Officer has given a reply and he is engaging with the shop steward. Basically, this is a dynamic operation. I don’t see us making our plans available to the public.

"The code of practice for the firefighters is that public safety will not be put at risk and the public will be safeguarded by the retained fire service and they will still respond to essential emergency calls.”

Working in the Emergency Services himself as Operations Resource Manager with the National Ambulance Service for the county, Cllr Ger Carthy urged all members to support the firefighters and called on Minister Darragh O’Brien to resolve the situation before it gets worse.

"This cannot go to an all-out strike,” Cllr Carthy said. “I know there are rules of engagement when it comes to the emergency services and all-out strike, but I think we need to look after our own half acre here in Wexford.

"We’ve got nearly 160,000 people here and we need to know that there will be no confusion or hesitation when they ring 999 saying that their house is on fire. The people of Wexford need a fire service.

"In recent weeks, I responded to a crash on the Rosslare Road. It was an extrication that took three and a half hours and it would not have been possible without the equipment and expertise of the fire service.”

Cllr Barbara Anne Murphy once again asked for figures in relation to vacancies in the fire service across the county and was told that there were 10 retained firefighter vacancies across the county – four in New Ross, three in Gorey and three in Bunclody.

It’s clear that conditions are a major stumbling block in terms of recruitment and retention and this is a major factor in the industrial action.

When Cllr Carthy pressed Ms Godkin on who will be the point of contact in the event of an all-out strike next week, she admitted that things were uncertain.

"Until we move into week three of industrial action, I won’t know how things will materialise,” she said. “I just can’t say yet.”

Later in the meeting, Sinn Féin tabled a motion calling on Minister Darragh O’Brien and Minister Paschal Donohoe to “agree to serious and meaningful proposals to protect the fire service and to address the recruitment and retention crisis through drastic improvements to working conditions and life entitlements of firefighters”.

There was a bit of a clash as Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright accused Cllr Fionntán Ó Súillebháin of “misinformation”.

"As someone who was once saved by a fireman myself, I was under the assumption that they were well-paid for their work,” Cllr Ó Súilleabháin told the meeting. “They get around €700 per month, which amounts to a grand total of 99c per hour.”

"That’s not accurate,” Mr Enright immediately interjected. “That’s misinformation. They have a dispute and remuneration is a key part of that, but that figure is not correct. In addition to call-outs, they get a fee throughout the year for courses and training etc. It is not 99c per hour, it’s significantly greater than that.

"The fire service do a great and invaluable job and I hope that this is resolved quickly, but what you’ve just said is not true.”

Independent Cllr Leonard Kelly expressed disbelief that, on certain days this week, if a house goes on fire in Wexford town, the people involved may have to wait for a tender to come from Enniscorthy or New Ross to put it out.

Meanwhile, a former garda, Cllr Joe Sullivan said that the only way to properly acknowledge the vital work done by the emergency services was to “pay them in accordance with the level of responsibility they take”.

The motion saw unanimous support as the heat is turned up on the industrial action nationwide.