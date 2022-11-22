Revealed – where you can park for free in Wexford to do your Christmas shopping

Wexford County Council has announced free parking at council car parks on various days over the Christmas period.

‘TIS the season, and Wexford County Council has confirmed its intention to re-introduce free parking in the county’s main towns for the Christmas period.

Those heading into do their shopping won’t have to pay for parking from 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 10 and 17, as well as Monday, December 19 to Saturday, December 24 inclusive. However, it is worth noting that free parking only applies to Wexford County Council car parks and parking tickets will still be required for on-street parking.

So, where are the best places to park for free in Wexford for Christmas shopping?

In Enniscorthy, shoppers are advised to avail of free parking on the dates outlined at Abbey Square car park, the Fairgreen car park, Parnell Road car park, Railway Square car park, Castle Hill car park, Irish Street car park, Convent Road/Presentation Centre car park, Mill Yard Lane car park, Island Road car park and the Minch Norton car park.

In Gorey, you can avail of parking at the Fire Station car park, both Market Square car parks, Wexford Street car park, Civic square car park and the Masonic car park.

There are eleven options to choose from in New Ross – North Quay car park, John Street car park, the South Quays car park, Maher’s Yard car park, both Dunnes Stores car parks, Barrack Lane Upper and Lower car parks, the Library car park, the Dunbrody car park, Church Street car park, the Royal Hotel car park and Doyle’s Yard/SuperValu car park.

Finally, in Wexford town, free parking will be available on the dates outlined at Hill Street car park, Belvedere Road car park, Crescent Quay car park, Ferrybank car park, High Street car park, Wellington Place car park, the Swimming Pool car park, Bride Street car park, Paul Quay car park and the Allen Street car park.