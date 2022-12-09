Revealed: what Wexford hotels, B&Bs and nursing homes are being paid to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

NEWLY obtained figures show that hotels, B&Bs and former nursing homes across Co Wexford have signed contracts worth nearly €5 million to house Ukrainian refugees in the first three quarters of this year.

The actual cost of the temporary accommodation is understood to be much higher as deals agreed in the last quarter of 2022 will only be revealed in 2023.

Of the ten providers listed, the largest deal was agreed with Treacy’s Hotel in Enniscorthy with a contract of €904,095.

Next was an agreement with Murgreen Ltd for accommodation at the old Ros Aoibhinn Nursing Home in Bunclody costing €869,400, followed by a deal with Flodale Group Ltd for the old Spring Valley Nursing Home in Enniscorthy at €729,430.

The Sean Doyle Group signed a deal worth €708,400 for the use of the Upton Court Hotel in Kilmuckridge, while a deal for accommodation at the Saint George Guesthouse in Wexford town was worth €473,970.

Diluca Bistor Ltd signed a contract worth €368,550 for The Danby Hotel on the Rosslare Road; Nando Property Ltd reached a deal for €354,240 for The Wooden House in Kilmore Quay; Willoughby Quinn & Co Ltd were to earn €304,695 for the use of The Taravie Hotel in Courtown; The Brandon House Hotel in New Ross €135,408 and finally Danny and Yolanda Hughes of Maple Lodge B&B in Wexford signed a contract worth €135,466 for housing refugees.

There are some notable omissions from the list, such as The Riverbank House Hotel in Wexford and Coast Hotel in Rosslare Strand, however, it's anticipated that these will be added when details of deals awarded in the final quarter of 2022 are published in January.

Nationally, records show that between April and June this year, 92 contracts were awarded to hotels totalling almost €100m. Between July and September, an additional 172 contracts were signed with hotels, apartment blocks, student accommodation, and B&Bs totalling almost €90m.

According to the Department of Integration, there are around 35,200 Ukrainians being accommodated in hotels and B&Bs.

The value of hotel contracts provided are estimates and the actual amount paid over can depend on occupancy and usage, according to the department.

Meanwhile, speaking in Dáil Éireann, Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe has said that a number of providers who are accommodating Ukrainian refugees have yet to be paid by the government, with monies owed reaching up to €1m in some cases.

Appealing to the Taoiseach, Deputy Kehoe said: “I know of two providers, one being a hotel and the other a centre, that are owed over €400,000. This is not an isolated incident. The hotelier I spoke to this morning said he is considering his own position in hosting Ukrainians because of the lack of payment coming from the Department.”

Speaking to Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman in the Dáil on Thursday, Deputy Kehoe said: "I have previously raised in the Dáil with the Taoiseach the issue of moneys outstanding to hotels, bed and breakfasts and guesthouses who are accommodating Ukrainians and refugees. There are a number of them in my own constituency and these people are in serious financial need.

"There are outstanding moneys going back three and four months, when their mortgages, loans, food supplies, electricity, heating, staff and refurbishment costs are all outstanding and their credit ratings are on the line.

"I would plead with the Minister to speak to the Secretary General at his Department on this issue so that it can be sorted as soon as possible. The Government should not be letting these people down. They rose to the challenge, and they are providing a fantastic service.”

In response, Minister O'Gorman said that his department is working through a “backlog" and the issue would be rectified in the coming weeks.

"We have over the last number of months started over 650 individual contracts with hotels, guesthouses and bed and breakfasts,” he said. “We have needed to upscale our ability to deal with that number of contracts.

"When the Deputy and others have asked, I have had additional resources transferred within my Department to specifically resource getting invoices out and paid. That has been done.

"We are working through a backlog and we have made significant progress. I believe in the next two or three weeks we will be fully caught up. I thank the Deputy again for raising the issue, which I will discuss again with the Secretary General to make sure we are doing all we can to get people paid as promptly as possible.”