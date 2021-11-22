THE latest localised Covid-19 data shows that the Wexford Borough District has seen the highest increase in Covid-19 cases and the highest incidence rate of the virus in Co Wexford.

Focusing on a two week period from November 2 to 15, the data shows that the Wexford district saw 321 cases of Covid in that time, giving it a 14 day incidence rate of 1,102.6 per 100,000 population. It’s worth noting, however, that this rate is still below the national incidence rate of 1,160.7.

For the same period, Gorey saw the next highest increase in cases with 277 new cases and a rate of 1,102.8, while New Ross saw 268 and a rate of 966.1, Enniscorthy 221 and 810.9, Rosslare 185 and 858.9, while the Kilmuckridge District saw the lowest amount of cases with 136, giving an incidence rate of 813.2

While Wexford has the highest incidence rate of the virus, conversely Enniscorthy has the lowest in the county with 810.9.

The latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that Co Wexford has the second lowest seven day incidence rate of Covid in the country at 477.6; a rate bettered only by Donegal on 459.8.

In the week from November 12 to 18, Co Wexford saw 715 cases, meaning that we’re now seeing in excess of 100 cases per day in the county and our five day moving average is now 109.

The latest HSE figures show that 13 people are currently hospitalised with Covid-19 at Wexford General Hospital, however, of more concern is the fact that there are three people with the virus in ICU. This figure dropped from four over the weekend.