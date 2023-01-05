Revealed – the seven locations in Wexford where you can get rid of your Christmas tree for free

Free Christmas tree shredding is being offered at seven different locations around Wexford.

ONCE again this year, Wexford County Council will be offering the free shredding of Christmas trees at a total of seven different locations across the county.

If bringing a Christmas tree to Wexford County Council's four household recycling centres, there is no entry charge, while a €2 entry charge applies for all other waste accepted there.

Christmas trees will be accepted at household recycling centres at The Old Dublin Road in Enniscorthy, Gorey Business Park in Gorey, Hewittsland New Ross and Holmestown, Barntown in Wexford.

Trees will be accepted from Wednesday January 4 to Saturday January 7 and then Tuesday, January 10 until Saturday January 14, 2023.

The opening hours at all recycling centres are Tuesday to Friday 8.15 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturdays, opening hours are from 8.15 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas trees will also be accepted for shredding at Redmond Park in Wexford from Wednesday January 4 to Saturday January 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Similarly, you can get rid of your tree at Rosslare Harbour/Kilrane Sports & Social Centre until January 8 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Finally, tree shredding will be available at Bunclody AFC up to Saturday, January 7 with opening hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.