Revealed – the numbers of people who declared themselves homeless to Wexford County Council this year

ONE sadly doesn’t have to look to closely to see evidence of homelessness and people sleeping on the streets across Wexford.

In Wexford town in particular, there are certain places where makeshift bedding is a familiar sight and in the mornings and evenings, you can plainly see bodies wrapped in sleeping bags trying to shelter from the elements.

At the November meeting of Wexford County Council, Cllr Jim Codd recounted bringing a man sleeping on cardboard in the rain in Redmond Square up to the council headquarters in search of help.

But just how many people have contacted Wexford County Council to declare themselves homeless this year?

Up to November, the council’s Homeless Services and Support Unit (HSSU) received 1,195 calls from a total of 571 individuals OR families. An exact number of individuals who declared themselves homeless, therefore, was not provided as in many instances children and adults are bundled together into one case.

Of these, 321 were “provided with advice and support and were prevented from entering the homeless realm”. A total of 46 were supported in emergency short or medium term accomodation.

Perhaps worryingly, 172 were considered ineligible for supports at the time of presentation, however, the council says that the HSSU “assisted and advised on the regularisation of the situation”.

For a further 33 cases, “completion of a full assessment was not possible”.

Wexford County Council says that 75 persons/families exiting the homeless realm were supported into housing up to November of this year.

At a special housing meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde expressed concerns that the 172 people deemed “ineligible” for supports were so because they were earning in excess of the income thresholds for social housing.

Cllr Forde has regularly stressed that the “face of homelessness” is changing and more and more working people are finding themselves at risk of homelessness due to spiralling rents and a lack of available private rented accommodation.

Further concerns were raised that rough sleepers were being turned away as a result of not having the correct documentation and paperwork.

Housing Director Carolyne Godkin stated that “sometimes we are unable to contact people, other times we can’t complete paperwork for them as we don’t have the proper documents. And I’m talking basic stuff like ID etc here. In general, we will try to resolve every situation as best we can.”