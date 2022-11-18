Wexford

Revealed – the numbers of people who declared themselves homeless to Wexford County Council this year

Figures issued last week reveal how many people have presented to Wexford County Council as homeless this year. Expand

Figures issued last week reveal how many people have presented to Wexford County Council as homeless this year.

Padraig Byrne

ONE sadly doesn’t have to look to closely to see evidence of homelessness and people sleeping on the streets across Wexford.

In Wexford town in particular, there are certain places where makeshift bedding is a familiar sight and in the mornings and evenings, you can plainly see bodies wrapped in sleeping bags trying to shelter from the elements.

