Revealed: The location of the 8 new Wexford speed camera zones announced by gardaí

Eight new locations for speed cameras have been announced in Co Wexford.

AN Garda Síochána today announced a major expansion of 61 new safety camera zones across the country, eight of which are located in Co Wexford. These are areas where GoSafe speed detection vans will be deployed going forward in a bid to slow traffic down.

Gardaí maintain that since their introduction, speed detection cameras operated by GoSafe have resulted in a marked decrease in road deaths, going from 415 in the year 2000 to 137 in 2021.

Safety camera zones are identified high risk locations and can include school safety zones, community engagement request zones and road works safety zones. Fatal, serious and minor road traffic collisions are also taken into consideration when identifying potential safety camera zones.

The eight new Wexford locations added to the list for speed cameras are as follows:

The R722 at the Milehouse in Enniscorthy. The safety camera zone follows a 3.5km stretch from the Milehouse right into Enniscorthy town, a stretch which garda data says has seen three minor collisions.

A 3km stretch along the R772 at Camolin, stretching from St Mogue's Well out past Irish Country Meats. Garda data says that this stretch has seen one serious and one minor collision.

The M11 from Frankfort to Moneycross Upper. A stretch of 3.1km, gardaí say that it has seen one fatality and two serious collisions.

Just outside Wexford town, a stretch of the N11 from just beyond the Maldron roundabout to moving northwards to just before Kyle Cross has also been designated a safety camera zone. Garda figures state that this section of road has seen five collisions in recent times, three minor and two serious.

Up towards Ferns, a 2.5km stretch from Clologe to Ballydaniel on the R772 has also been included, having seen one serious and one minor road traffic collision.

Further south a stretch along the main R730 Glynn road at a townsland called Muchwood has also been included having seen two serious and one minor collision.

A 3.2km stretch of the R736 near Foulksmills, which passes Mythen construction to Rosegarland has also been added to the list and according to the data, has seen one minor and one serious collision.

Finally, back in the north of the county a 2.5km stretch of road at Raheen Mór which passes Oakfield Nursing Home and Courtown Hibs has also been designated a safety camera zone. This stretch has also seen one minor and one serious road traffic collision.

Speaking after the announcement of the new safety camera zones, Supt Thomas Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said:

"When someone decides to speed they put themselves and members of their community at risk, particularly children, older people, cyclists and other motorists. Our priority is to ensure that the vast majority of people who use the roads responsibly are not put in danger by a minority of reckless drivers who continue to drive at excessive speed.

"The deployment of safety cameras has been proven to save lives. I call on every road user to play their part to make the roads safer for all. You can do this by being a Lifesaver #Slowdown”