Revealed – just how safe is it to drive in County Wexford?

Ireland is in the top 10 counties to drive in throughout the country.

COUNTY Wexford has been revealed as among Ireland’s top 10 safest counties to drive in according to a new study carried out by the motor insurance company, Chill.

The survey included analysis of a number of criteria to find where Ireland’s best drivers are located including: the number of reported collisions over the last year; the level of car theft; local pass rates and average inches of rainfall.

According to the study the local pass rate in Wexford is 58.10 per cent while the number of collisions, per 1000 drivers, is 2.18 with the total number of collisions recorded during the survey period was 232.

The level of car theft in County Wexford was recorded as 1 per cent while the average amount of rainfall in inches was 34.61.

Overall the Model County recorded a score of 58 while the number one county in the country, Longford, recorded a score of 74.