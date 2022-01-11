Revealed: First indication of the extent of the spread of Covid in Co Wexford over Christmas period

HAVING seen a complete lack of any localised data specific to Co Wexford for some three weeks now, today we received the first indication of the extent of the spread of Covid-19 in the model county over the Christmas period.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre hadn’t published a county by county breakdown of Covid-19 cases since Christmas Eve, while it’s even longer since we last had a breakdown of cases by Local Electoral Area (LEA), the last update coming on December 20. The blame has been put on “technical issues” with the processing of notifications on the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting system.

However, this morning a map was published giving a breakdown of Covid-19 incidence rates by county for the period from December 26 to January 1 and it was good news for Co Wexford.

According to the figures, for that period, the county recorded the second lowest seven day incidence rate of the virus in the country at 956.4. This was bettered only by Kerry on 884.9 and was followed by Waterford (1,042.4) and Cavan (1,058.1).

During that week, Wexford recorded 1,432 new cases of Covid-19, however, the HPSC was at pains to point out that “due to a backlog of cases awaiting processing as a result in the ongoing surge in positive cases and a technical issue over the Christmas weekend, notifications for the week in question were artificially reduced”.

Wexford has seen significant difficulties in terms of backlogs of people awaiting PCR testing, something which could mean that the numbers of people infected with the virus over Christmas were actually quite a bit higher than reported. In the meantime, the HSE has increased testing capacity for the county by adding a second PCR test centre in New Ross and a pop-up test centre in Ferns, which remains in place following a busy weekend.