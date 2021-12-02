Return of Wexford’s most Christmassy house to light up our lives!

A large crowd turned out to see the lights being switched on at Tony Fitzpatrick's house.

Tony Fitzpatrick and Ella Gallagher, who was celebrating her 11th birthday, switched on the Christmas lights.

Tony Fitzpatrick from Drinagh was delighted to announce the return of his "Christmas House" as the lights were switched on on Wednesday evening.

LAST November, Tony Fitzpatrick found himself at a bit of a loose end. While ordinarily, he’d be busy climbing ladders, testing lights and installing all manner of Santa and Snowman figures around his now famous home in Drinagh, Covid put paid to him welcoming the people of Wexford to view his astonishing collection of some 300,000 Christmas lights. It was the first Christmas in 24 years that his house wasn’t lit up.

Thankfully though, the gap was to be short lived, and yesterday (Wednesday) Tony was joined by some friends to officially switch on the Christmas lights on what has previously been officially declared “Ireland’s most Christmassy home”.

A mammoth task, checking and installing all the lights, it’s a real labour of love for Tony and has raised in excess of €60,000 for charity over the years too. The huge task got even bigger following his year off, as he reveals he’s added even further to the collection.

"It’s been a busy twelve weeks setting everything up,” he said. “It’s a bit bigger this year than last year. I’ve added a few more bits and pieces.”

Noting the disappointment last year as Wexfordians missed the opportunity to visit “the Christmas house”, Tony was determined to make things work this year.

"I’ve done my best,” he said. “I’ve put up signs and that type of thing and I just hope people will be careful themselves now and everybody can come and enjoy it.”

This year the lights were officially switched on by young Ella Gallagher, who was celebrating her 11th birthday on the day.