Retired Wexford Garda detective turns to a life of crime writing

A Wexford detective who retired three years ago after 38 years in An Garda Síochána, is now writing crime thrillers and he can’t believe how much he enjoys it.

Cork native Dan o’ Sullivan of Wexford town has just published his first book “A Mysterious Kill” on Amazon Kindle, with a second book “The Dark Island” also completed and he is working on a third which is a sequel to his debut novel.

Throughout his professional career, Dan always had a yearning to write novels and following his retirement which came shortly before Covid, he finally found the time to realise his ambition.

"A Mysterious Kill” is a fast-paced murder mystery/political intrigue thriller set in New York and other locations in the USA while

"I wrote it during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. I’m an avid reader of crime thrillers and I thought I’ll have a go. I have used a lot of my experience of policing and knowledge of procedural law”, said Dan, who spent over 20 years as a detective in the Wexford division, retiring in January 2020.

It starts with a sniper shooting a hedge fund manager in Bryant Park, New York. Detective Jake Tyler and his partner June O’Reilly are tasked to investigate the assassination.

The plot explodes and accelerates with a secret organisation trying to undermine and overthrow the sitting government. The US President is kidnapped and a frantic search is launched to find him. There are many twists and turns along the way with the action continuing right up to the last page.

During his time in the Garda, Dan was involved in investigating serious crime including murders, armed robberies and serious assaults. He was prominently involved in investigating the clerical sex abuse scandal in the Diocese of Ferns.

"I retired at the beginning of 2020 and I started writing when the pandemic kicked in a few weeks after I retired. I work on a PC at home. I go at it when the ideas come into my head. It depends on the inspiration, I could write for three or four hours at a time, or sometimes it’s just ten minutes.

"I’m a big fan of political thrillers and murder mysteries and I read a lot but the idea of writing a book myself just blossomed one day when I sat down at the computer and started to write. ‘A Mysterious Kill’ started off with an assassination with a high-powered rifle in a park in New York and grew from there. It just took off.

"I realised that I love writing. I couldn’t get over how much I enjoy it. When it comes to reading I love a fast-paced thriller. I enjoy books by David Baldacci, Lee Child and Michael Connelly. And with my background in policing, it was natural for me to start writing crime fiction.”

He said his family and friends are very supportive of his new pursuit and he has received very positive feedback from people who have read “A Mysterious Kill”. He now hopes to secure an agent/publisher with a view to publishing all three books.