Rental Crisis: Wexford Properties are receiving up to 300 enquiries within an hour of being listed for rent

NO sooner has a property been listed for rent in the offices of Gillian Hayes Property Management, than the inbox begins to ping. They come thick and fast. Queries from young families, single people, Wexford natives, Dubs seeking a move away from the capital and even expressions of interest from abroad.

In all her years working in the business, Gillian says she has never quite seen anything like this. A combination of a shortage of private rented accommodation and a massive demand is placing increasing pressure on the market in Wexford and is causing desperation among people who are perhaps struggling to save enough for a deposit on a house of their own.

"There’s definitely a shortage of properties for rent, but the demand has never been as high in 25 years either,” Gillian says. “Obviously, there’s always a local demand for rented accommodation, but since Covid there’s been a mass exodus out of Dublin. With remote working now an option for many, I think a lot of people have had time to re-think their lifestyle.”