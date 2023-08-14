Renowned journalist Lara Marlowe to deliver Dr Tom Walsh lecture on Women in War during Wexford Festival Opera

The title of the lecture will be “From Innocent Victims to Daring Warriors; Real-life Stories of Women in War”, which links with the overall Opera Festival theme of Women and War.

Having witnessed first-hand the impact of war on women, Lara Marlowe will recount how the loss of loved ones, rape, bombardment and exile transformed the lives of the women she met in war zones around the globe.

Ms Marlowe has been a journalist for more than forty years reporting on French and American politics, as well as covering wars in Afghanistan, Algeria, the Central African Republic, Iraq, the Israeli-occupied territories, Lebanon, Somalia, former Yugoslavia, and most recently Ukraine.

Her work for The Irish Times has received four press awards. Before joining the Irish Times, she was the Beirut bureau chief for Time magazine. France made her a Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur in 2006 for her contribution to Franco-Irish relations. She holds dual US and French citizenship and was awarded degrees from UCLA, the Sorbonne and Oxford. Her 2021 memoir, Love in a Time of War, My Years with Robert Fisk, was a best-seller in Ireland.

The lecture which is due to take place on Friday, November 3 honours the founder and former chairman of Wexford Festival Opera Dr Tom Walsh who helped establish the festival’s international reputation while working as an anaesthetist at Wexford County Hospital. He was the author of a number of books on opera.

Each chosen work in Wexford Festival Opera 2023 highlights a different aspect of the struggles that women face in conflict, in fighting prejudice and making their voices heard.

Tickets for the lecture are now on sale and can be booked at wexfordopera.com and 0539122144.

Intending festival-goers are advised that details of the lecture have changed from what was originally announced and any queries should be made to the box office.