17-year-old Ahmed Kafer Esmael Mohamedomer who is missing from his home in Kilrane, Co. Wexford

THREE weeks on from when he was last seen, Gardaí today renewed a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of 17 year-old Eritrean national Ahmed Kafer Esmael Mohamedomer.

It's understood that the teen was in the care of the state at a foster home in Kilrane when he went missing. It’s unclear at this point how long he had been in Ireland, however, a garda source indicated that it was most likely that the young man had fled to the UK, possibly travelling through Northern Ireland. This is reportedly a common pathway for East African migrants aiming to enter the UK via Ireland.

"We’ve had no sightings or anything like that,” the garda source said. “We’ve looked at some CCTV footage and things like that, but nothing has come of it.”

The source was also able to confirm that gardaí had reached out to police forces both in the UK and in the young man’s country of origin, Eritrea, as well as logging him as a missing person with Interpol.

Ahmed was last seen on Friday night, September 16 at approximately 10 p.m.

He is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with a stocky build. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Ahmed was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Ahmed is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.