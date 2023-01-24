Renewable energy company begins public consultation on planned new project in Bridgetown, County Wexford

Alternative energy company SSE Renewables is holding a public consultation day in Kilmore Quay on Thursday, January 26 to inform local people about plans for its first combined solar energy generation and battery storage project in Ireland at Bridgetown in Wexford.

The company, a leading developer of renewable energy in Ireland and the UK, plans to establish a hybrid project at its existing Richfield Wind Farm in Bridgetown which has been in operation since 2006.

The proposed development will be capable of generating new solar power for immediate use, while also storing surplus renewable energy in a battery storage system for use when it’s needed most.

The public consultation event will take place in the Stella Maris Centre in Kilmore Quay on Thursday from 3pm to 8pm and everyone interested is invited to attend.

SSE recently launched an assessment of sites where battery storage systems and solar generation technology could be co-located with existing onshore wind farms.

Co-locating solar and battery technology near each other at wind farms has been identified as an important step in supporting the production of clean home-grown energy in Ireland and the UK.

The proposed 21MWp solar farm would be located in the townlands of Hooks and Yoletown on lands near the existing 18-turbine wind farm in Bridgetown, while the 10MW/2hr battery energy storage system (BESS) would be co-located adjacent to the existing substation at Richfield Wind Farm.

Richfield Wind Farm can power almost 18,000 homes annually and helps to abate almost 22,000 tonnes of harmful carbon dioxide per annum.

The development of the new project will be subject to changes in Ireland’s current grid connection consenting regime to allow for hybrid technology grid connections to facilitate co-location of generation sources.

“The proposed development can generate new solar power for immediate use, while also storing surplus renewable energy in a battery storage system for use when it’s needed most”, explained the company’s Onshore Renewables Development and Construction Director Heather Donald.

“The result is that this co-location project at Richfield can help export greater levels of renewable energy output to the national grid and contribute to Ireland’s target of generating 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Innovative projects such as this can really deliver for Ireland’s climate goals.”

She added that while some regulation hurdles still need to be overcome to allow for hybrid grid connections, SSE Renewables is ready to work closely with government and regulatory stakeholders “so that we can remove any remaining barriers and support the delivery of important solar and battery technology projects co-located at wind farm sites”.

Following the completion of the public consultation, SSE Renewables intends to submit an application for planning permission to Wexford County Council in the spring.

The new project is part of SSE’s clean energy strategy that will see the company double its installed renewable energy capacity by 2026.