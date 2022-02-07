Remains found following cabin fire

THE gardai have said they are not treating as suspicious the circumstances that led to a man’s remains being found in an area between Oulart and Blackwater, in County Wexford, this morning.

The body of the middle-aged man was found close to the scene of a log cabin fire, which is believed to have been the deceased man’s residence.

Two units of Enniscorthy fire service attended the scene and a spokesperson said the fire crews responded to a call at around 8.40 a.m.

The blaze was confined to the kitchen area of the residence and the fire service spokesperson said a number of local people had worked at bringing the fire under control prior to their arrival.

There was no-one in the property at the time and a search of the immediate locality led to the discovery of a man's body a short distance away from the scene.

A spokesperson for the gardai said the matter is being treated as a tragic incident.

"The gardai are not treating the man's death as suspicious,” said the spokesperson, who confirmed the man's remains were found a short distance from the cabin.