Rehearsals are in full swing

PREPARATIONS are well underway for the return of Gorey Musical Society to Gorey Little Theatre with the all singing and all dancing Sound of Music.

The musical takes place from April 3 to April 9 nightly at 8 p.m. with a matinee on April 3 and April 9 at 3 p.m.

The famous story of the Von Trapp family will be brought to life on stage as the classic story is told directed by Stephen Acton with musical director Conor McCarthy.

Choreography is being done by Megan McEvoy and the excitement can be felt by the whole cast as they look forward to the largest production in three years following the cancellation of Hairspray in 2020.

Set in 1930's Austria, a young woman named Maria (Laura Carroll) is failing miserably in her attempts to become a nun.

But when Navy Captain Georg Von Trapp (Ronán Burne) writes to the convent asking for a governess that can handle his seven mischievous children, Maria is given the job.

While the pair adjust to life together, Austria is about to come under the control of Germany, and the Captain may soon find himself forced to fight against his own country.

Tickets will be on sale on www.gr8events.ie.